The Offspring's Dexter Holland Earns Ph.D. in Molecular Biology

Read more: Billboard

His dissertation was titled "Discovery of Mature MicroRNA Sequences within the Protein-Coding Regions of Global HIV-1 Genomes: Predictions of Novel Mechanisms for Viral Infection and Pathogenicity." The Offspring 's Dexter Holland is now Doctor Dexter Holland, after graduating from the University of Southern California on Thursday with a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology.

