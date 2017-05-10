The Offspring's Dexter Holland Earns Ph.D. in Molecular Biology
His dissertation was titled "Discovery of Mature MicroRNA Sequences within the Protein-Coding Regions of Global HIV-1 Genomes: Predictions of Novel Mechanisms for Viral Infection and Pathogenicity." The Offspring 's Dexter Holland is now Doctor Dexter Holland, after graduating from the University of Southern California on Thursday with a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology.
