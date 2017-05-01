TAU researchers develop glow stick probes to detect cancerous cells
Chemiluminescence, or chemical light, is the principle behind the glow sticks used at rock concerts and as quick tools to grab when the electricity goes out. But they can also be used to diagnose diseases by identifying concentrations of biological samples.
