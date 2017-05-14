Swiss scientists create artificial vi...

Swiss scientists create artificial viruses to combat cancer cells

15 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

Swiss scientists from the University of Geneva , Switzerland, and the University of Basel have created artificial viruses that can be used to target cancer. These designer viruses alert the immune system and cause it to send killer cells to help fight the tumor.

