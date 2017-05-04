study provides new understanding of breast growth disorders
Breast underdevelopment at puberty is associated with a shortage of several hormones produced by the pituitary gland, a condition called combined pituitary hormone deficiency . This disorder is caused in part by loss-of-function mutations of the GLI2 gene , but the molecular pathways leading to CPHD are not fully understood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanford.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|47 min
|replaytime
|812
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Wed
|wondering
|221,434
|Sex
|May 2
|Heterogenic
|1
|Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen...
|Apr 26
|TerriB1
|1
|State ed board reins in science standards hinti...
|Apr 21
|Subduction Zone
|5
|Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste...
|Apr 17
|Lizardlover
|1
|Depression could be linked to a mutation in one...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC