study provides new understanding of breast growth disorders

Breast underdevelopment at puberty is associated with a shortage of several hormones produced by the pituitary gland, a condition called combined pituitary hormone deficiency . This disorder is caused in part by loss-of-function mutations of the GLI2 gene , but the molecular pathways leading to CPHD are not fully understood.

