Study findings shed new light on evolution and interaction of ancient proteins

How did protein interactions arise and how have they developed? In a new study, researchers have looked at two proteins which began co-evolving between 400 and 600 million years ago. What did they look like? How did they work, and how have they changed over time? The findings, published in eLife , show how a combination of changes in the proteins' properties created better conditions for the regulation of a cellular process.

