Strawberry suit: UC Davis and former ...

Strawberry suit: UC Davis and former professors clash over who owns the fruits of research

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Plant scientist Douglas Shaw spent his career toiling in the fields in California to grow the perfect strawberry, one that was plump and bright red and stayed sweet even after the long trip to grocery stores across the country. When the professor retired from UC Davis and set up his own strawberry-breeding business, though, he found himself in a legal jam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 4 min Subduction Zone 875
News An ocean of possibilities through co-op 23 hr MeanWhile 1
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Wed wondering 221,434
Sex May 2 Heterogenic 1
News Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen... Apr 26 TerriB1 1
News State ed board reins in science standards hinti... Apr 21 Subduction Zone 5
News Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste... Apr 17 Lizardlover 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,369 • Total comments across all topics: 280,797,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC