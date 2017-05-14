'Seal Finger' Worries Prompt Antibiotics After Sea Lion Attack
A young girl who was pulled underwater by sea lion in Canada is now receiving treatment for an infection known as "seal finger," just to be on the safe side, according to news sources. Earlier this week, a video that went viral showed a sea lion - likely a male California sea lion - grabbing the girl's dress with its teeth as she stood with her family on a wharf in Richmond, British Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Science.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|16 hr
|Dogen
|1,971
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Wed
|MIDutch
|221,445
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|May 21
|friend
|1
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May 19
|Cammie S
|2
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May 8
|HumanSpirit
|20
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May 4
|MeanWhile
|1
|Sex
|May 2
|Heterogenic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC