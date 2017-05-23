Scientists: Trump's Budget Will Limit Funds To Study 'Microagressions' And Build RoboSquirrels

The American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology strongly denounced President Donald Trump's budget proposal - released Tuesday - because it calls for big funding cuts for the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation. "The president's budget request, which would cut the National Institutes of Health's funding by 22 percent to $26.9 billion, would make funding new research grants a near impossibility," said Benjamin Corb, public affairs director for the scientific group, in a statement sent to The Daily Caller.

