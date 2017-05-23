Scientists: Trump's Budget Will Limit...

Scientists: Trump's Budget Will Limit Funds To Study 'Microagressions' And Build RoboSquirrels

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

The American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology strongly denounced President Donald Trump's budget proposal - released Tuesday - because it calls for big funding cuts for the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation. "The president's budget request, which would cut the National Institutes of Health's funding by 22 percent to $26.9 billion, would make funding new research grants a near impossibility," said Benjamin Corb, public affairs director for the scientific group, in a statement sent to The Daily Caller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 8 hr Subduction Zone 1,969
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 15 hr MIDutch 221,445
News Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b... May 21 friend 1
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... May 19 Cammie S 2
News Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14) May 8 HumanSpirit 20
News An ocean of possibilities through co-op May 4 MeanWhile 1
Sex May 2 Heterogenic 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,052 • Total comments across all topics: 281,255,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC