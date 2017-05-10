Scientists reveal how immune cells activate to kill parasitic worms
An international team of researchers including Zissis C. Chroneos, associate professor of pediatrics, and microbiology and immunology at Penn State College of Medicine, reveals how immune cells called macrophages activate to kill parasitic worms. The findings could lead to better drugs to fight common infections.
