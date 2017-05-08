Scientists 'paint' with bacteria, cre...

Scientists 'paint' with bacteria, create microbial masterpieces

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

The 2017 Agar Art contest boasts more than 200 entries from 36 countries. The artists paint on a gelatinous canvas with a variety of bacteria to create colorful flights of the imagination some of which glow in the dark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 3 hr Science 1,067
News Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14) Mon HumanSpirit 20
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Sun Dogen 221,438
News An ocean of possibilities through co-op May 4 MeanWhile 1
Sex May 2 Heterogenic 1
News Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen... Apr 26 TerriB1 1
News State ed board reins in science standards hinti... Apr 21 Subduction Zone 5
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,130 • Total comments across all topics: 280,879,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC