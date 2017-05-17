Scientists develop world's first smartphone app to collect large data for people with MS
What if a single smartphone app could help solve the enigma of multiple sclerosis and move new treatments ahead at lightning speed? That was the bold idea that led Keck Medicine of USC neurologist Daniel Pelletier, MD, professor of neurology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC and division chief of the Neuro-Immunology and USC Multiple Sclerosis Center, to develop my MS, the world's first smartphone app capable of collecting large amounts of clinical, imaging and genetic data for people with MS. Enrollment is now underway for a pilot study of the app.
