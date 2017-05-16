Sailing through three seas
One of the container labs taht will be part of the Canada 3 mission. An epic 150-day sailing journey from Toronto to Victoria via the Northwest Passage in celebration of Canada's 150th birthday will include participation from Dalhousie University and the Ocean Frontier Institute , one of the world's most significant ocean science research collaborations supported by the Canada First Research Excellence Fund.
