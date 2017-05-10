Researchers uncover structure of embr...

Researchers uncover structure of embryo-protecting protein

19 hrs ago

Researchers at Hokkaido University together with colleagues in Japan have uncovered the structure of a protein that protects embryos from being attacked by their mothers' immune system. Further understanding of this protein could give rise to immunosuppressive therapies.

