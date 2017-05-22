Researchers show how diesel fumes cou...

Researchers show how diesel fumes could potentially worsen underlying respiratory conditions

8 hrs ago

The study, led by researchers at Imperial College London, is the first to demonstrate a mechanism by which diesel exhaust particles, a major component of air pollution in European cities, directly affect the lungs to initiate symptoms such as a tightening of the airways and cough. Previous research has shown a strong association between urban air pollution and respiratory symptoms such as coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath, but the underlying mechanism has been unclear.

Chicago, IL

