Researchers discover how cancer-causing virus could stay silently hidden in your body
Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh have discovered a new mechanism that could explain how the Merkel Cell Polyomavirus, responsible for the most aggressive form of skin cancer , can stay dormant for decades after infection but then reemerge to cause cancer . The results are published online in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences .
