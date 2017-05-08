Researchers discover how cancer-causi...

Researchers discover how cancer-causing virus could stay silently hidden in your body

Read more: Medical News Today

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh have discovered a new mechanism that could explain how the Merkel Cell Polyomavirus, responsible for the most aggressive form of skin cancer , can stay dormant for decades after infection but then reemerge to cause cancer . The results are published online in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences .

