Research For Life awards over $61,000 to Medical Researchers
Eleven Wellington-based medical researchers received grants in the first funding round of the year from the Research For Life , formerly known as the Wellington Medical Research Foundation. Five Research Grant applicants received a total of $47,095 to undertake innovative medical research and a further six Travel Grants totalling $14,000 were approved to assist local researchers meet the cost of presenting their research findings at international conferences.
