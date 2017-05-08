Research For Life awards over $61,000...

Research For Life awards over $61,000 to Medical Researchers

Eleven Wellington-based medical researchers received grants in the first funding round of the year from the Research For Life , formerly known as the Wellington Medical Research Foundation. Five Research Grant applicants received a total of $47,095 to undertake innovative medical research and a further six Travel Grants totalling $14,000 were approved to assist local researchers meet the cost of presenting their research findings at international conferences.

