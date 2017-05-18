Rathjen tipped for Adelaide Uni job
UNIVERSITY of Tasmania vice-chancellor Peter Rathjen is a frontrunner to take the top job at Adelaide University, where he won acclaim as a biochemist. The Sunday Tasmanian understandsthe former Adelaide student and 1985 Rhodes Scholar is well placed to take over as vice-chancellor from Warren Bebbington, who retired last month after five years in the job.
