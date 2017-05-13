Rare wildflower blooms in only one place on Earth - New Jersey Hammond's yellow spring beauties grows only in one location in New Jersey - and no place else on Earth. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qC1fes A tiny yellow wildflower grows in a small wet meadow in Sussex County, N.J. - and no place else on Earth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.