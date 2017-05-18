Postdoctoral Position on Chloride Channel Physiology and Biochemistry
Postdoctoral opportunities are available in Dr. Zhaozhu Qiu's laboratory at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Chloride is the most abundant free anion in animal cells.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nature Neuroscience.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|21 min
|Subduction Zone
|1,848
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Fri
|scientia potentia...
|221,437
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|Fri
|Cammie S
|2
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May 8
|HumanSpirit
|20
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May 4
|MeanWhile
|1
|Sex
|May 2
|Heterogenic
|1
|Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen...
|Apr 26
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC