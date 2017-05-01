Phthalate exposure linked to increased risk of allergies among children
Phthalates, which are used as plasticizers in plastics, can considerably increase the risk of allergies among children. This was demonstrated by UFZ researchers in conjunction with scientists from the University of Leipzig and the German Cancer Research Center in a current study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.
