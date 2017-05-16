Nobel laureate's talk at UI canceled after faculty backlash over racist, sexist remarks

Faculty objections have prompted the University of Illinois' Carle Woese Institute for Genomic Biology to drop plans for a talk next month by Nobel Laureate James Watson, who co-discovered the structure of DNA but has been castigated by fellow scientists for his discredited views on race and intelligence. Watson had initially reached out to the UI institute to give a "narrowly focused scientific talk" about his cancer research in conjunction with a planned visit to a colleague's lab, institute Director Gene Robinson said Tuesday.

