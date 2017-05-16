Nobel laureate's talk at UI canceled ...

Nobel laureate's talk at UI canceled after faculty backlash over racist, sexist remarks

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The News-Gazette

Faculty objections have prompted the University of Illinois' Carle Woese Institute for Genomic Biology to drop plans for a talk next month by Nobel Laureate James Watson, who co-discovered the structure of DNA but has been castigated by fellow scientists for his discredited views on race and intelligence. Watson had initially reached out to the UI institute to give a "narrowly focused scientific talk" about his cancer research in conjunction with a planned visit to a colleague's lab, institute Director Gene Robinson said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 1 hr replaytime 1,706
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Tue Paul Scott 221,436
News Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14) May 8 HumanSpirit 20
News An ocean of possibilities through co-op May 4 MeanWhile 1
Sex May 2 Heterogenic 1
News Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen... Apr 26 TerriB1 1
News State ed board reins in science standards hinti... Apr 21 Subduction Zone 5
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,278 • Total comments across all topics: 281,084,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC