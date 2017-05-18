New trial to fight cancer caused by a...

New trial to fight cancer caused by asbestos

Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

Patients with a hard-to-treat type of cancer are being given new hope in a ground-breaking clinical trial. Researchers at the University of Southampton and the University of Leicester are trialling a drug that could boost the body's immune system to fight off mesothelioma, which can be caused by asbestos.

Chicago, IL

