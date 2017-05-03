New study uses 10x Genomics' Single Cell 3' Solution to unravel stem cell self-renewal mechanism
The article entitled, "Non-equivalence of Wnt and R-spondin ligands during Lgr5+ intestinal stem-cell self-renewal," utilizes the 10x Genomics' Single Cell 3' Solution for single-cell RNA-seq to unravel the priming and self-renewal mechanisms of intestinal stem cells . The renewal and differentiation of Lgr5+ ISCs is critical to the continuous regeneration of the epithelial lining of the gut, which enables us to absorb nutrients and provides a barrier to protect us from the external environment.
