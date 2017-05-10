New lung 'organoids' in a dish mimic ...

New lung 'organoids' in a dish mimic features of full-size lung

New lung "organoids"-tiny 3-D structures that mimic features of a full-sized lung-have been created from human pluripotent stem cells by researchers at Columbia University Medical Center . The team used the organoids to generate models of human lung diseases in a lab dish, which could be used to advance our understanding of a variety of respiratory diseases.

