New lung 'organoids' in a dish mimic features of full-size lung
New lung "organoids"-tiny 3-D structures that mimic features of a full-sized lung-have been created from human pluripotent stem cells by researchers at Columbia University Medical Center . The team used the organoids to generate models of human lung diseases in a lab dish, which could be used to advance our understanding of a variety of respiratory diseases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Science Blog.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|2 min
|Extreme Ways
|1,464
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May 8
|HumanSpirit
|20
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|May 7
|Dogen
|221,435
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May 4
|MeanWhile
|1
|Sex
|May 2
|Heterogenic
|1
|Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen...
|Apr 26
|TerriB1
|1
|State ed board reins in science standards hinti...
|Apr 21
|Subduction Zone
|5
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC