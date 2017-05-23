New insights gained into genetics of ...

New insights gained into genetics of gout

Newly identified gene variants contribute to explaining why MA ori and Pacific people have the highest rates worldwide of gout, the painful and debilitating arthritic disease, an international collaboration led by University of Otago researchers has found. Gout involves uric acid crystals forming in body joints and soft tissues, often in areas such as the big toe, after blood levels of uric acid become too high.

