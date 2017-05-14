New cholesterol fighting meds target key gene
New gene-based therapies appear to significantly decrease cholesterol levels in people, and could even cut down on arterial plaque, according to results from two early drug trials. Both treatments improve the body's ability to break down cholesterol by targeting a specific gene that inhibits that function, researchers reported.
