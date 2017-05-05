Myriad Genetics to Present Results from Four Studies at the American...
Myriad Genetics , Inc. , a leader in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine, today announced that it will present results from four separate prostate cancer studies at the American Urological Association 2017 Annual Meeting being held May 12-16, 2017 in Boston, Mass. "Myriad Genetics is the global leader in genetic testing for men diagnosed with prostate cancer, and we are looking forward to presenting four new studies at AUA this year," said Michael Brawer, M.D., senior vice president of Medical Affairs, Myriad Genetic Laboratories.
