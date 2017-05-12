Myriad Genetics' Prolaris Test Accurately Predicts the 10-Year Risk...
Myriad Genetics , Inc. , a leader in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine, today announced new data demonstrating the utility of the ProlarisA test to accurately predict the 10-year risk of metastases in men treated for prostate cancer. The data are being presented tomorrow at the American Urological Association 2017 Annual Meeting in Boston, Mass.
