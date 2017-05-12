Myriad Genetics' Prolaris Test Accura...

Myriad Genetics' Prolaris Test Accurately Predicts the 10-Year Risk...

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Myriad Genetics , Inc. , a leader in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine, today announced new data demonstrating the utility of the ProlarisA test to accurately predict the 10-year risk of metastases in men treated for prostate cancer. The data are being presented tomorrow at the American Urological Association 2017 Annual Meeting in Boston, Mass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 36 min Subduction Zone 1,253
News Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14) May 8 HumanSpirit 20
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) May 7 Dogen 221,435
News An ocean of possibilities through co-op May 4 MeanWhile 1
Sex May 2 Heterogenic 1
News Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen... Apr 26 TerriB1 1
News State ed board reins in science standards hinti... Apr 21 Subduction Zone 5
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,251 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC