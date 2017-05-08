Myriad Genetics Makes A Strong Case For Its Prolaris Test
Read more in this article about recent findings for their Prolaris technology, which can help predict risk of prostate cancer relapse. Myriad Genetics is a developer of diagnostic medical products, with a focus on cancer testing to help identify patients who are most at risk due to their genetics.
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|6 min
|Dogen
|1,052
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|16 hr
|HumanSpirit
|20
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Dogen
|221,438
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May 4
|MeanWhile
|1
|Sex
|May 2
|Heterogenic
|1
|Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen...
|Apr 26
|TerriB1
|1
|State ed board reins in science standards hinti...
|Apr 21
|Subduction Zone
|5
