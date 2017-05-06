Maternal exposure to plastic chemical may up kids' asthma...
London: Maternal exposure to chemicals used to soften and increase the flexibility of plastic, during pregnancy and breastfeeding may increase the risk of children developing allergic asthma, a study shows. The chemical -- called phthalates -- can enter our bodies through the skin, foodstuffs or respiration.
