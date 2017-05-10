Marine Sponge Hosts Bacteria Nearly Identical to Man-made Fire Retardants
Washington DC - infoZine - Researchers have discovered for the first time that a common marine sponge hosts bacteria that specialize in the production of toxic compounds nearly identical to man-made fire retardants, a finding that could help scientists better understand the human health implications of these common additives. The new findings, by scientists at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego, moved the research team a step closer to unraveling the mysteries of this powerful group of chemical compounds, known as polybrominated diphenyl ethers .
