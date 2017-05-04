Marcus Jackson/About Town: Kinsey Institute prof's in high demand
A few minutes after giving a pair of speeches to anthropology students at Davenport Hall on the University of Illinois' campus, Justin Garcia sat down to unwind after requesting a Diet Coke. But first, the Indiana University professor had to take out his cellphone to respond to a flurry of emails and texts he received during the talks from some of his students back in Bloomington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|22 min
|River Tam
|806
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|21 hr
|wondering
|221,434
|Sex
|Tue
|Heterogenic
|1
|Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen...
|Apr 26
|TerriB1
|1
|State ed board reins in science standards hinti...
|Apr 21
|Subduction Zone
|5
|Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste...
|Apr 17
|Lizardlover
|1
|Depression could be linked to a mutation in one...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC