Komodo Dragon Blood May Hold the Secret to Killing Superbugs an hour ago

Komodo Dragon Blood May Hold the Secret to Killing Superbugs

The blood of the endangered Komodo dragon is known for its toxicity, but the world's largest lizard also appears impervious to disease and infection. A team of researchers who spent the past four years analyzing Komodo blood discovered it's loaded with compounds that could be used as antibiotics.

