Jury rules with school in fight over ...

Jury rules with school in fight over California strawberries

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Houston Chronicle

File - This April 7, 2014, file photo shows Douglas Shaw, a UC Davis plant science professor walking through strawberry fields in Watsonville, Calif. Jurors have sided with a California research university in its dispute with a renowned plant scientist credited with developing tasty strawberries as a professor there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 9 hr Dogen 1,971
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Wed MIDutch 221,445
News Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b... May 21 friend 1
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... May 19 Cammie S 2
News Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14) May 8 HumanSpirit 20
News An ocean of possibilities through co-op May 4 MeanWhile 1
Sex May 2 Heterogenic 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,521 • Total comments across all topics: 281,289,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC