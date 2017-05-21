Jogging for just 30 minutes a day can...

Jogging for just 30 minutes a day can knock years off your biological clock

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsTarget.com

High physical activity levels may help stave off the effects of aging, a recent study published in Preventative Medicine revealed. According to the study, jogging for 30 to 40 minutes daily, five days a week may lead to reduced shortening of telomeres and cellular aging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 40 min replaytime 1,894
News Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b... 14 hr friend 1
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 23 hr Dogen 221,438
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... May 19 Cammie S 2
News Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14) May 8 HumanSpirit 20
News An ocean of possibilities through co-op May 4 MeanWhile 1
Sex May 2 Heterogenic 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,094 • Total comments across all topics: 281,199,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC