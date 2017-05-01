International team wins $2 million re...

International team wins $2 million research grant

18 hrs ago

University of Canterbury Professor Rick Millane is one of an international team of researchers that has been awarded a NZ$2 million research grant by the Human Frontier Science Program to develop a novel method for imaging individual biomolecules with atomic resolution. The research team will receive a total of US$1.35 million over three years.

