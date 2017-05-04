International consensus addresses research bottlenecks to diagnose rare genetic diseases

A worldwide consensus co-authored by more than 40 scientists sets out ways to address research bottlenecks as the international community strives to diagnose most rare genetic diseases by 2020. A commentary paper by lead author Dr. Kym Boycott, Chair of the Diagnostics Committee of the International Rare Diseases Research Consortium and a clinical geneticist and senior scientist at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario Research Institute, says international cooperation is needed now more than ever; despite advances in technology and decades of research, the genetic mutations behind half of the 7,000 known rare genetic diseases in the world remain a mystery.

