Injecting activator of a powerful tumor suppressor directly into the...

9 hrs ago

Directly injecting a tumor with an agent that activates a natural, powerful tumor suppressor enhances the drug's capacity to attack the tumor both locally and where it spreads, scientists report in the journal Cancer Research . Packaging that agent, nutlin-3a, with another that tricks the body into thinking its infected with a virus, can heighten the response in tumors with few immune cells already present, said Dr. Yan Cui, immunologist at the Georgia Cancer Center and professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.

