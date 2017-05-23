Inflammatory bowel disease, bone marrow transplant precision medicine clinical trial opens

In an effort to find new strategies to personalize treatment for pediatric patients, Seattle Children's has opened the first clinical trial applying next-generation T-cell receptor sequencing and single-cell gene expression analysis to better understand how the immune system drives both inflammatory bowel disease in pediatric autoimmunity patients and graft-versus host disease in pediatric bone marrow transplant patients. The PREDICT trial is expected to first provide clinicians new information about why IBD arises in children, allowing them to tailor treatment plans to each patient.

