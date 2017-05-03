IDIBELL researchers reveal role of endoplasmic reticulum in cell death process due to starvation

Researchers from the Cell death group of the Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute , led by Dr. Cristina Munoz-Pinedo, have characterized the cell death process due to starvation, in which the endoplasmic reticulum plays a leading role. Their work, chosen as the cover of the latest Molecular and Cellular Biology journal, was carried out within TRAIN-ERs, a European collaborative action that studies diseases associated with this cellular organelle.

