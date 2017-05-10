How a $1 million donation to 3 Claremont Colleges will be used
CLAREMONT >> A $1 million donation from the Pitzer Family Foundation will support the expansion of science facilities at the W.M. Keck Science Department, a joint program of Pitzer College, Claremont McKenna College and Scripps College, it was announced Thursday. “With this gift, the Pitzer family is pleased to continue its support for science at the Claremont Colleges,” Russell M. Pitzer, Pitzer College emeritus trustee, said in a statement.
