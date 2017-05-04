His and Her Genes: How Sex Affects Muscles, Fat & More
Men and women differ in some surprising ways, right down to their genes, according to a new study that found thousands of genes expressed differently in the two sexes. For the study, the researchers examined genes in 53 body tissues - such as those from the heart, skin, muscle, fat and reproductive organs - that came from 550 people.
