High-achieving Little Rock seniors feted at mansion reception
Some of the Little Rock School District's top seniors pose for a group photo Monday afternoon at the Governor's Mansion before the start of an event to honor them. Gov. Asa Hutchinson, real estate developer Jimmy Moses, Little Rock School District leaders and others joined together Monday to honor more than 90 of the district's highest-achieving members of the Class of 2017.
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|1 hr
|Dogen
|1,955
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|Sun
|friend
|1
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|May 21
|Dogen
|221,438
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May 19
|Cammie S
|2
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May 8
|HumanSpirit
|20
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May 4
|MeanWhile
|1
|Sex
|May 2
|Heterogenic
|1
