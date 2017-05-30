Here's why your mouth might get itchy or tingly when you eat fresh fruits and veggies
President Barack Obama eats a peach following a town hall meeting at Kroger's Supermarket in Bristol, Va. on July 29, 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Al Caplan
|221,449
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May 25
|Dogen
|1,971
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May 19
|Cammie S
|2
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May 8
|HumanSpirit
|19
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May 4
|MeanWhile
|1
|Sex
|May '17
|Heterogenic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC