Health + Tech | Tracking outbreaks th...

Health + Tech | Tracking outbreaks the easy way

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton chats with Dr Alison Nicholson , Head of Microbiology Department and Chief Medical Officer, Dr Winston De La Haye, during a tour of the Virology Lab at the University Hospital of the West Indies. The lab is equipped to test for the Zika virus, dengue, and chikungunya virus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 4 min Endofdays 1,003
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 10 hr Dogen 221,438
News Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14) 10 hr Dan 19
News An ocean of possibilities through co-op May 4 MeanWhile 1
Sex May 2 Heterogenic 1
News Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen... Apr 26 TerriB1 1
News State ed board reins in science standards hinti... Apr 21 Subduction Zone 5
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,286 • Total comments across all topics: 280,846,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC