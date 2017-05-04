Global Medical Microbiology Testing Technologies Market is Expected to be Worth US$3.4 bn by the End of 2024 Transparency Market Research points out that the leading players operating in the global medical microbiology testing technologies market Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Beckman Coulter, Inc. These players are focused on new product development, diversification, market development, penetration to retain their dominance over the forecast period. According to the research report, the global medical microbiology testing technologies market is expected to be worth US$3.4 bn by the end of 2024 from US$2.1 bn in 2015.

