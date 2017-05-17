Fish biologists talk escapement goals
Representatives from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and Alaska Board of Fisheries reiterated the role that escapement goals play in the peninsula's commercial and recreational fishing regulations at the Soldotna Chamber Luncheon. Soldotna's Sportfish Area Management Biologist Brian Marston and Commercial Fisheries Area Management Biologist Pat Shields were joined by Board of Fisheries member Robert Ruffner, of Soldotna, to give an update on 2017 fishing regulations at a Tuesday luncheon.
