Fish biologists talk escapement goals

Fish biologists talk escapement goals

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Peninsula Clarion

Representatives from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and Alaska Board of Fisheries reiterated the role that escapement goals play in the peninsula's commercial and recreational fishing regulations at the Soldotna Chamber Luncheon. Soldotna's Sportfish Area Management Biologist Brian Marston and Commercial Fisheries Area Management Biologist Pat Shields were joined by Board of Fisheries member Robert Ruffner, of Soldotna, to give an update on 2017 fishing regulations at a Tuesday luncheon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 3 min Endofdays 1,771
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Tue Paul Scott 221,436
News Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14) May 8 HumanSpirit 20
News An ocean of possibilities through co-op May 4 MeanWhile 1
Sex May 2 Heterogenic 1
News Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen... Apr 26 TerriB1 1
News State ed board reins in science standards hinti... Apr 21 Subduction Zone 5
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,250 • Total comments across all topics: 281,101,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC