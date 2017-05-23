FDA OKs First Cancer Drug by Genetic ...

FDA OKs First Cancer Drug by Genetic Type, Not Organ of Origin

So on Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that, for the first time, it had approved a cancer drug based on disease genetics rather than the body part where the cancer originated. The drug, Keytruda , is targeted to what are called "mismatch repair genes," and its approval means it can be used to fight tumors with these genes wherever they appear -- in the colon, pancreas, stomach, ovaries or other body sites.

Chicago, IL

