FDA OKs First Cancer Drug by Genetic Type, Not Organ of Origin
So on Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that, for the first time, it had approved a cancer drug based on disease genetics rather than the body part where the cancer originated. The drug, Keytruda , is targeted to what are called "mismatch repair genes," and its approval means it can be used to fight tumors with these genes wherever they appear -- in the colon, pancreas, stomach, ovaries or other body sites.
