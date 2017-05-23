FDA OKs First Cancer Drug by Genetic Type, Not Organ of Origin

So on Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that, for the first time, it had approved a cancer drug based on disease genetics rather than the body part where the cancer originated. The drug, Keytruda , is targeted to what are called "mismatch repair genes," and its approval means it can be used to fight tumors with these genes wherever they appear -- in the colon, pancreas, stomach, ovaries or other body sites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HON.