Exosomes derived from very obese patients' fat send wrong signals throughout body

Exosomes isolated from very obese patients behave very differently than those derived from lean patients and may be key players in heightening youths' likelihood of developing atherosclerosis - which, in turn, places them at higher risk for suffering heart disease and stroke as adults. A research team led by Robert J. Freishtat, M.D., M.P.H., chief of emergency medicine at Children's National Health System, is exploring possible links between extra belly fat and obesity-related diseases, such as atherosclerosis, buildup of plaque in arteries that can harden and restrict blood flow.

