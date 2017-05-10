Environmental Problems in Marine Biol...

Environmental Problems in Marine Biology: Methodological Aspects and ...

Provides a useful methodological tool for researchers and specialists in the fields of analytical chemistry, environmental sciences, biochemistry, genomics, and toxicology Includes, for the first time, the methodological aspects and their applications related to chemical speciation and -omics strategies applied to marine environment Marine environment can be affected by several pollutants such as the presence of elements and their chemical species, pharmaceuticals, nanoparticles and other emerging contaminants. Environmental monitoring can be assessed by genomics, proteomics , chemical speciation analysis and metallomics, metabolomics as well as other advanced strategies.

